Twelve Suspects In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Heading To Trial

Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian in 2016, authorities said Friday.

via: AceShowbiz

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was held at gunpoint before being tied up and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into the apartment she was renting during Paris Fashion Week.

The case has been sent to trial after five years of investigation, a French judicial official confirmed on Friday (19Nov21). A start date has yet to be confirmed.

Several suspects have been released from jail while awaiting the trial due to health reasons, reported Sky News, of which 67-year-old Yunice Abbas is one of five men accused of carrying out the heist.

Abbas published a book about the incident last year while Aomar Ait Khedache, who allegedly masterminded the robbery, wrote an apology letter to Kardashian from his prison cell.

In the note, he claimed he regretted his actions and acknowledged the psychological damage he caused after the reality TV star was left badly shaken but physically unharmed.

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my entire life, just thinking that, you know, you’re about to die,” Kim previously said of the ordeal. “You’re just kind of bracing yourself for the moment that they’re going to shoot you and kill you. That 10 minutes really changed my whole life.”

