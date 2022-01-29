Travis Scott Petition To Perform At Coachella 2023 Reached 70K Signatures Before Dropping To Less Than 7K

Earlier this week, a petition appeared on Change.org demanding Travis Scott perform at Coachella 2023.

via: BET

According to, TMZ, the petition’s goal was to collect 75,000 signatures and while it reached nearly 70,000 signatures earlier this morning, it has now mysteriously dropped to a goal of 7,500 signatures with more than 5,000 fans signing the Change.org petition.

The rapper was originally set to headline the 2022 festival but was removed from the lineup following the Astroworld festival tragedy that left 10 people dead in Nov. 2021.

“We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis’ fault,” reads the petition, created by petition organizer James Connors. “Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!”

The petition is also requesting for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to bring out the rapper on stage.

BET previously reported that Ye is slated to headline Coachella 2022 over two separate weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. Coachella will remain at its usual location at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif.

“This petition was removed from Change.org due to violations of our Community Guidelines,” Change.org wrote in their statement. “The petition was found to contain fraudulent signatures, which were removed. After further investigation, our team discovered that the petition had produced several fraudulent attempts, which forced a complete removal of the petition.” The company added that they have a “range of automated systems and teams dedicated to blocking and removing double or fake signatures and detect other fraudulent activity.”