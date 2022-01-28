Jordyn Woods Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Photo Dump w/ Karl-Anthony Towns Went Viral [Photo]

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been dating since May 2020 — their relationship reportedly blossoming amid the pandemic.

via: Hot97

She shared a photo dump with her and her boo, Karl-Anthony Towns. In one of the photos, she showed a picture of baby shoes, leaving fans to believe a bun was on the oven.

In the comment section, one fan said, “omg that tiny box got me,” another said, “are those baby shoes,” and another, “so sis gonna show a baby shoebox, what you hinting at boo?”

As reported on People, Jordyn said she’s not pregnant and doesn’t want children right now. Jordyn addressed the matter on social media and said, “It was a gift card box. And no I don’t want kids right now nor am I pregnant.” In addition, “Trust me If I was that would not be the way I would tell y’all. I thought it was cute because it was so little. It’s a gift card box.”

Fans also questioned why she’s wearing a lot of baggy clothes; she answered, “I’ve been wearing baggy clothes because it’s cold AF!!! Minnesota was -4. Also I’m always cold AF regardless that’s why I’m trying to get my iron up.”

Take a look: