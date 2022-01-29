Tom Brady Has Not Made a Final Decision on Retirement [Photos]

As reports of Tom Brady’s retirement spread on Saturday, some close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback have told media outlets that his future is still undecided.

Tom Brady’s future remains unclear despite previous reports that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was retiring after 22 seasons.

Just an hour after ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington broke the news, Michael Silver of Bally Sports took to Twitter to report that Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht was informed by Brady that he hasn’t yet made a final decision regarding his retirement.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, reiterated Licht’s remarks in a statement to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee wrote. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Meanwhile, Brady’s father has also denied the report, telling NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, “This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong.”

Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady #Buccaneers — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady appeared on the “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday speaking with Jim Gray. The two spoke about Brady’s intent to solicit his family’s opinions on whether the 44-year-old quarterback will return to play a 23rd NFL season in 2022.

“It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family,” Brady told Gray. “And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”