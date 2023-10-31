Travis Barker Reveals His and Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Boy's Name & Due Date After Dropping Hints

Travis Barker revealed the name he and wife Kourtney Kardashian have chosen for their little boy.

via Page Six:

The rocker let the moniker slip on Monday’s episode of “One Life Once Chance With Toby Morse” while discussing a Hawaii benefit concert he couldn’t do because it fell on “the week that Rocky’s due.”

When the host asked whether the musician was referring to “Rocky 13 Barker” — the choice Travis has mentioned liking on multiple occasions — he confirmed the name.

“He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups,” the 47-year-old joked.

The Grammy nominee also spilled the due date, which is “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

Shortly after the reality stars revealed their pregnancy news at a June Blink-182 concert, Travis wrote via Instagram that he “already” knew their son’s name.

The following month, the drummer debated options with his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama, during an episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk.”

The teenager criticized her dad’s love of “Rocky 13,” which she called a “bad” choice.

While Travis agreed with Alabama during the July interview, he went on to explain the preference.

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies,” the Blink-182 member said. “And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.

“And ‘Rocky’ [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time,” he continued.

When the couple celebrated a Disney-themed baby shower in September, Kardashian posted — and deleted — a photo leaving fans convinced she’d revealed Rocky was the name.

In the short-lived social media upload, captured by a Reddit user, the Lemme creator left a note on a Wishing Tree, with another message visible to her left.

Although somewhat blurry, the wish clearly started with a message for “Baby Rocky.”

One Reddit user said the name sounded “like an energy drink or a protein bar” at the time, with many others pointing out that Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have already used it for their son.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum is also the mother of daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, with her previously sharing the inspiration behind her sons’ names.

Just because he’s called Rocky now — doesn’t mean that’ll end up being his name. You know how the Kardashians do.