Tina Knowles Says Beyoncé Gets 'Really Mean' Backstage: ‘We Laughed About This Recently’ [Video]

Tina Knowles may have one of the most famous daughters in the world, but that isn’t stopping her from telling all her daughter’s business like most moms do.

According to Mama Tina, Beyoncé is ‘mean’ backstage.

via Complex:

When Ms. Tina Knowles was asked by host Sherri Shepherd what takes place behind the scenes at Beyoncé’s shows, the superstar’s mom playfully revealed that Queen B is “mean” backstage.

“We laughed about this recently because I was saying, ‘Girl, you get really mean back there,’” Knowles said around the 9-minute mark, as the host and audience laughed. “And I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore because I used to do the quick change.”

Tina continued, “We laugh because she used to do ‘Flaws and All,’ and she would say, ‘I’m a bitch in the morning.’ And I be like, ‘And the evening too.’ … After we get off, she say, ‘Mama, I’m so sorry.’ And I’m like, ‘I know.’ And sometimes she be crying. And I was like, ‘She crying ‘cause she know she just said some crazy stuff to us.’”

“But that’s the heat of the moment. Because you trying to get your shoes on and everybody’s waiting. If someone’s messing up or they lose the shoes, you messed up the whole show.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Knowles revealed just how proud she is of her granddaughter Blue Ivy for performing every night on her mother’s Renaissance Tour.

“Me and her dad, we were together every night. He would come to the front, where I was, and watch that,” Knowles said. “I was in tears and he was grinning so hard, I thought his face would hurt.… I was nervous the first night because she’s only 11 years old. And I was like, ‘To get in front of 70,000 people at 11 is huge.’”

When asked if Blue understood the magnitude of performing in front of that many people, Knowles said, “I don’t think so. I think she just loves to dance, and she was watching the girls rehearse. She said, ‘I think I’m ready to go on stage.’ And her mom said, ‘No, no, I don’t think so, Blue.’ And then [Beyoncé] thought about it, and she said, ‘If you work hard and you really come with it, then we’ll let you go one time.’ So it was supposed to be a one-time thing. It was magical.”

We already know Beyoncé’s probably backstage wearing EVERYONE out — but that’s what perfection takes sometimes.