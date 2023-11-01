Matthew Perry Did Not Have Fentanyl, Meth in His System at Time of Death: Report

Matthew Perry’s death was not the effect of a fentanyl or meth overdose, at least that’s what initial tests indicate.

via: Page Six

The late “Friends” alum did not have either drug in his system at the time of his death, law enforcement sources told TMZ Wednesday of initial tests.

The actor died on Saturday at age 54.

Perry was found by his assistant in his Los Angeles home’s hot tub at the time, with a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson telling Page Six he “was deceased prior to first responder arrival.”

Illegal drugs were not found on the premises, according to TMZ.

However, the outlet alleged that prescription drugs were on site, including anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug.

While Perry’s autopsy was completed over the weekend, his cause of death has been “deferred” for the time being as toxicology results are pending.

The Emmy nominee has been candid about his battle with alcohol and opioid addiction over the years, detailing his sobriety journey in his “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” memoir.

Perry had “never been happier” at the time of his passing and had a new acting gig on the horizon, TMZ reported Monday.

The “Go On” alum, who moved into a new home weeks earlier, reportedly was also planning to start a foundation to support people struggling with substance abuse.

The day before his death, Perry was photographed in good spirits dining at Hotel Bel-Air with a mystery brunette.

“Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman recently recalled the Golden Globe nominee being “happy and chipper” in their last conversation.

Additionally, his pickleball coach, Matt Manasse, credited Perry with “trying to get people clean” in his final days.

The sitcom star’s fellow “Friends” cast members waited two days to honor him with a joint statement, writing on Monday that they needed a “moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc told People, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the co-stars continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”