French Montana Shares Video of His Plane Being Searched in Colombia: 'Thought I Was Bringing Back the Big Load'

French Montana was boarding his jet to leave Colombia, but the takeoff was halted as the plane was searched for drugs.

via: Complex

“Colombia, I love y’all, but y’all ain’t have to do me like this,” French said in a video shared to Instagram. “Y’all aint have to have the dogs in there like that.”

In the video, French showed a narcotics dog and several related officials searching the plane in question, joking that they “thought I was coming to save the streets” by “bringing a big load.”

In the footage, French could be seen trying to pet and interact with the narcotics dog. He also later posed with the dog, as seen below.

“Just because we the Coke Boys, they got the dogs out for us,” French said in footage shared to his Stories. “They’re not letting the plane leave ’til they make sure we ain’t leaving with no brick out of Colombia.”

Per French, officials ultimately found nothing on the plane.

“We good,” he said.

Complex has reached out to a rep for French Montana for comment. This story may be updated.

At the top of the year, French and DJ Drama rolled out the Money Heist Edition of the Coke Boys 6 compilation. More recently, French linked up with Lola Brooke for the single “Pit Stop.”

Over the summer, the French-focused documentary For Khadija received strong reviews following its screening as part of the Tribeca Film Festival lineup.