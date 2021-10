Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are getting married.

According to reports, Travis proposed at a beachside hotel in Montecito — and it was quite a romantic set-up.

A few close friends and family members were present for the moment. We hope it was captured for the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu show.

This will be Kourtney’s first marriage. Congrats to them!

Has anyone checked on Scott Disick?