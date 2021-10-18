Colin Powell, Former Secretary of State, Dead at 84 After COVID-19 Complications [Photo]

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, has died from complications from Covid-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.

General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” a statement on the Powell family wrote in a statement on his Facebook page, noting that “he was fully vaccinated.”

Continued the statement, “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

Powell served in former President George W. Bush’s Cabinet from 2001 to 2005. Prior to his White House tenure, Powell — a four-star general — was the 12th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A New York native, Powell joined the City College of New York’s Army ROTC program and was commissioned as an Army second lieutenant when he graduated in 1958. He served 35 years in the Army, receiving the Purple Heart, Defense Distinguished Service Medal, and the Legion of Merit, among other honors.

Powell also served under President Ronald Reagan as National Security Advisor from 1987 to 1989 before transitioning to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — making him the first Black person to hold the position.

He is survived by his wife, Alma Johnson Powell, and their three children, as well as grandchildren.

Former President Bush issued a statement on Powell’s death early Monday, writing, “Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell.”

“He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton and Secretary of State during my Administration,” said Bush. “He was such a favorite of President that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom — twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

