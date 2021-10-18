‘Adele One Night Only’ TV Special, Featuring Oprah Interview, Airing on CBS Next Month

Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Adele as part of a two-hour special welcoming back the Grammy winner from her years-long break.

via: Variety

CBS will air a two-hour special called “Adele One Night Only,” featuring a concert performance that will be the earliest opportunity for most of the world to hear the singer’s first new material in six years.

The two-hour event will be filmed in Los Angeles, the special will include several of Adele’s hits as well as several new songs.

The special also will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey “from her rose garden,” according to the announcement, “in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.”

The show is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions; executive producers are “Late Late Show With James Corden” producer Ben Winston (who also helmed the 2021 Grammy Awards), Adele, her manager Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor.

She released the first song from the album, “Easy on Me,” on Friday.

“Adele One Night Only” airs Sunday, Nov. 14, at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.