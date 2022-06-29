Travis Barker Hospitalized with Pancreatitis Following Colonoscopy

Travis Barker was hospitalized for pancreatitis, according to sources.

via Page Six:

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was first rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning for an unknown health issue.

He was then transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., for additional care with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side.

According to TMZ, Barker’s pancreas became inflamed due to a recent colonoscopy procedure.

Symptoms include nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting.

Barker’s current condition is unknown and a rep did not immediately return our request for comment.

We hope he makes a speedy recovery.