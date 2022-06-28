Travis Barker Rushed to Hospital in Ambulance with Kourtney Kardashian by His Side

In sickness and in health.

via: Page Six

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was photographed lying on a stretcher outside of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, while the reality star, 43, followed on foot.

The musician was seen being wheeled out of the ambulance while holding up his right hand up, which showed his unmistakable skull tattoo. Kardashian, for her part, was only seen from the back. She was in an all-black ensemble and had her hoodie up over her head.

Her security team followed closely behind in a black Range Rover, tailing the ambulance as they arrived at the hospital. Both vehicles apparently entered through the wrong area and were redirected by hospital personnel to a different entrance.

The couple first arrived at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning for some sort of health issue Barker was experiencing, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the medical staff at West Hills felt the musician needed additional care, so he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai.

At 10:45 a.m. local time — seemingly amid his medical emergency — the rocker tweeted, “God save me.”

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Reps for Barker and Kardashian did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

It’s been a rocky few weeks of marriage for the lovebirds, as Kardashian just recently made a full recovery from her second stint with COVID-19.

Just over a month ago, the two said “I do” in their third and most lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Story developing…