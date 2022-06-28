Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Asks Fans for 'Prayers' Amid Dad's Hospitalization

Alabama Barker is asking fans to pray for her father, Travis Barker, after he was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

via Page Six:

“Please send your prayers ?,” the 16-year-old posted via her Instagram Story minutes after news of the musician’s hospitalization broke.

Though it’s unclear what kind of medical emergency the Blink-182 drummer is experiencing, it was evidently serious enough that he needed to be rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles by ambulance.

Barker, 46, was photographed lying on a stretcher outside the hospital, while his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, followed on foot.

Paparazzi pictures of the chaotic scene captured Barker’s unmistakable skull tattoo on his right hand, as well as the back of Kardashian, 43, who was wearing an all-black ensemble with her hoodie up over her head.

The “Kardashians” star’s security team followed the ambulance to the hospital in a black Range Rover.

The newlyweds first arrived at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning for some sort of health issue Barker was experiencing, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news.

We hope everything is okay!