Say What Now? Florida Man Arrested While 'Dressed as a Woman In Attempt to Disguise Himself' In Wig and Dress: Sheriff | lovebscott.com

In addition to his mugshot, the Glades County Sheriff’s Office also released a photo of the man as he was arrested — showing his failed attempt at going incognito.

On April 24, 2024, at approximately 3:03 pm, Glades County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a recovered stolen boat located at the Old Caloosa Lodge area in Lakeport.

During this time the alleged suspect of the theft was identified as W/M Joshua Kolotka, age 33.

When the deputies began canvassing the area in search of the alleged suspect, they observed Joshua Kolotka exiting a residence dressed as a woman in an attempt to disguise himself. The deputies were able to apprehend Joshua Kolotka and he was arrested for two Okeechobee County warrants, along with the theft of a John Deere Gator and the stolen boat.

It should also be noted that numerous other items were located on-scene. These items were possibly stolen from the same area.

The Glades County Sheriff’s Office is also working with the Seminole Police Department to identify some of the stolen items from other theft cases in that area.

via: Glades County Sheriff’s Office