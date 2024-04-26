Karrueche Tran Reacts to Chris Brown, Quavo Feud Over Her [Video] | lovebscott.com

Chris Brown and Quavo are currently tangled in a rap beef Karrueche Tran is in the center of it.

As TMZ reports, the actress spoke to a pap at LAX Thursday — who asked her how she felt about the fact her two exes have been trading bars back and forth over the fact they each dated her at separate times … and you can tell she wants to stay out of the drama.

At first, she claims not to have heard either Chris or Quavo’s diss tracks yet — but eventually caved and admitted she actually has when faced with a listening session on the spot.

As far as the actual beef goes, Karrueche says it is what it is … and she has no dog in the fight at this point. In other words, she feels no type of way about it, as it’s not her problem.

The Shade Room was first to post the interaction, watch below.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karrueche Tran reacts to questions about Quavo and Chris Brown's beef: https://t.co/xVzc0DEhOZ pic.twitter.com/JpMkLRZLe0 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 26, 2024