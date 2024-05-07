Khloé Kardashian Recalls Tristan Thompson Being ‘So Offended’ After She Made Him Take ‘3 DNA Tests’ for Son Tatum | lovebscott.com

Khloé Kardashian is looking back on a difficult moment in her life as a mom.

Kardashian admitted to making Tristan Thompson take multiple paternity tests for their son, Tatum Thompson, who was born via surrogate.

“I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended,” Kardashian said on Tuesday’s episode of the “SHE MD” podcast with Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney.

The “Kardashians” star explained that she requested the tests because she thought he “doesn’t look like” either herself or Thompson.

Kardashian 39, joked that she even asked her brother, Rob Kardashian, if he “ever donated sperm somewhere,” because Tatum “looks just like my brother.”

“In this family, that would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting,” she said while laughing. “But I remember she [her doctor] was like, ‘You’ve already done a DNA test!’ I go, ‘I need to do another one, I need to figure it out.”

The Good American founder gushed that Tatum also reminds her of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

“My son’s a year-and-a-half, and he’s sarcastic, and my dad had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor, and there’s glimmers of my dad in Tatum, and I’m like this is so freaking weird, but it’s just how God works, and I love it,” she shared.

Fans have previously commented about how similar Khloé’s brother looks like her only son. In February, she shared a series of snaps with Tatum, and people couldn’t stop writing about how he looked like “Rob’s twin.”

Kardashian and Thompson, 33, chose to transfer their embryos to a surrogate in November 2021, but Kardashian found out a few weeks later that he was expecting another baby with another woman.

“It devastated me, because that’s when all the judgment and the knives were thrown at me,” she said of when people found out about both pregnancies.

However, she later clarified that while Thompson “did make mistakes,” he is still an “incredible father” to both Tatum and 6-year-old daughter True Thompson.

“He’s the nicest guy, and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids, and we do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that,” she said.

