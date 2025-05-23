Watch: Katy Perry Tells Fan to ‘Get Your Own Life’ and Stop ‘DM’ing My Man’ Orlando Bloom [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 minute ago

“If you keep on DM’ing my man, I’m going to have you removed. Seriously, get your own life,” singer sharply told the enthusiastic fan.

Katy Perry has a message for fans DMing Orlando Bloom: Don’t.

During her Lifetimes Tour stop in Las Vegas May 17, Perry called out a fan from the stage for allegedly sliding into her fiancé’s DMs. In a viral video shared to social media, the pop star spotted someone in the crowd while introducing her song “I’m His, He’s Mine,” and zeroed in.

“Cute grin. I know why you’re here,” Perry told the fan, prompting another concertgoer to yell, “Get his a–.”

“Listen, if you keep DM’ing my man… Oh, Kyle? I know, I know. You’ve been doing it for months, ever since the [Play] residency,” the Grammy winner continued.

While it seems like a tongue-in-cheek setup for the song, the “Firework” singer still let Kyle have it.

“You didn’t come to see me play,” Perry added. “If you keep on DM’ing my man, I’m going to have you removed. Seriously, get your own life.”

When the fan tried to hand her something, Perry shut it down with a pointed warning: “I don’t want it. I’m his. I said I’m his. Stay the f–k away.”

Though she referred to herself as his “wife,” Perry and Bloom have been engaged since 2019 and share daughter, Daisy Dove, born in 2020.

Later in the show, while performing her 2012 hit “Part of Me,” Perry suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction, but she handled it like a pro.

Rocking a metallic cone bra and high-waisted briefs, Perry sprinted down the runway, only to realize her bra had come undone.

“Oh s–t, my bra is gonna come off,” she announced into the mic while slowing to a strut. She eventually made her way to the side of the stage, where a crew member helped her out.

“Put my bra back on, Patrick,” she joked. “Sorry guys, you didn’t pay that much.”

Katy’s Lifetimes Tour continues, with her next stop in Dallas, Texas on May 22.

