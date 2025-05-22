BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

Legendary adult film star Colton Ford passed away on May 19, at the age of 62. Ford was a beloved figure in the gay entertainment world, and his sudden death has sent shockwaves through the LGBTQIA+ community.

Ford began his adult film career at the age of 40. However, by 2003, he had already won one of the industry’s top honors. At the 2023 GayVN Awards, he was named Performer of the Year. Ford later starred in dozens of films for the biggest studios — Falcon, MRS, Mustang, and others. He developed a devoted fan base for his older appearance, charm, and charisma on camera.

Ford’s death has left a hole in the gay community, as fans question the actor’s cause of death. Here is everything we know about Ford’s final moments.

Colton Ford was found dead after being reported missing.

Ford reportedly died following a hiking accident in Palm Springs, Calif., where he resided. Friends and colleagues confirmed his passing, though official details remain scarce.

According to New Channel 3, Palm Springs police received a report of a missing hiker on May 19. Later that evening, their Search and Rescue Team discovered the hiker deceased on the Goat Trails behind East Palm Canyon Drive. Authorities have ruled out foul play, but the exact cause of death has not been disclosed. Friends confirmed that Ford had been hiking alone in the desert when tragedy struck.

Tributes poured in on social media following the sudden death of Colton Ford, with drag icon Chi Chi LaRue and adult film actor Tim Wood among the first to publicly mourn him.

“I’m so shocked and saddened to hear and report the sudden passing of my friend and icon Glen, aka Colton Ford,” LaRue wrote on Facebook. “You will be missed. Keep singing in heaven.”

Wood remembered Ford as “a brilliant artist who always kept a song in his heart — sweet, funny, kind, sassy, and hopelessly handsome.”

Colton Ford also appeared in non-adult films.

Ford’s talents extended beyond adult film. He used his fame to launch a second career as a dance and club music singer and a mainstream actor. He was also the subject of the 2005 documentary “Naked Fame,” which followed his transition from gay porn to pop music.

His 2004 single, a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” cracked the mainstream charts, peaking at No. 9 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart. Ford released his debut album, “Tug of War,” in 2008, followed by two additional albums — “Under the Covers” and “The Way I Am.” He later toured internationally and in 2008 was featured on Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors Tour.

Ford also acted in non-pornographic films and TV shows, landing bit parts and cameos in several gay-centered comedies. He was featured in the cult hits “Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild!” and “The Next Best Thing.” He played Sheriff Trout on the underground vampire series “The Lair” for 28 episodes. These crossover gigs kept Ford in the spotlight beyond the adult world.

Following his death, the City of Palm Springs flags have been lowered in his honor. On social media, people are sharing clips of his music and movies. Ford leaves behind a storied legacy that his fans and friends will cherish. As details of his death become available, tributes continue pouring in.

We’d like to give our condolences to the family and loved ones of Colton Ford.

