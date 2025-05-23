Watch: Kid Cudi Posts Video After ‘Stressful’ Diddy Trial Testimony: ‘Glad It’s Behind Me’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 39 minutes ago

The rapper posted on social media after testifying, alleging Diddy broke into his house before his car was torched with a Molotov cocktail.

After taking the stand Thursday in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial, Kid Cudi is happy to put it in his rear view.

Scott Mescudi, known professionally as Kid Cudi, was called to testify in the case, sharing what he allegedly witnessed while he dated Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s girlfriend who has accused him of assault in the time they were together.

After he was dismissed, he went to social media to thank friends and fans for their support. The video can’t be embedded, but can be viewed here.

“I’ve been seeing all the love and support and I just want to say thank you so much, man,” Mescudi began. “People have been hitting me up the past week, just checking in and even today. It really means a lot to me man. You guys are the best, I love you all.”

He then addressed the trial, saying, “This is a stressful situation, I’m glad it’s behind me. I love y’all man. Big love. Go stream [his latest single] ‘Neverland.'”

Kid Cudi Takes Stand

During his testimony, Mescudi set the timeline of his relationship with Ventura, saying they met in 2008 and dated around 2011. He knew at the time that “she and Sean Combs had some problems and they weren’t dating anymore.”

In December 2011, Mescudi said he received a frantic phone call from Ventura, telling him that Combs had discovered they were dating. He described her as “really shook” about him “finally knowing that we had been hanging out and that he had my address and he was probably going to go to my house.”

Ventura also told him that Combs was abusive, per testimony, saying he was told that Combs “would hit her, sometimes kick her.” He said he was not told about any possible sexual abuse.

Mescudi said he was confused by this as he didn’t think she and Combs were involved anymore, but “she sounded really stressed on the phone, nervous, scared, so I went to go pick her up.”

According to Mescudi’s testimony, he and Ventura went to a nearby hotel and spoke with an employee of Combs named Capricorn Clark. Mescudi said that Clark seemed “very scared” and “on the verge of tears” as she told him that Combs and two of his associates were inside Mescudi’s house.

“She was forced to go along with them over there,” Mescudi testified, saying that Clark was on the phone while in the car outside. So Mescudi said he headed back home and called Combs, asking him, “Motherf–ker, are you in my house?”

Combs admitted he was at Mescudi’s home, telling him, “I just want to talk to you. I’m over here waiting for you.”

Mescudi said that he later realized that things had happened in his home while he was gone. He said he noticed his security cameras had been moved. Gifts he’d bought for his family had been opened and were on the kitchen counter, while his dog was locked in a bathroom. There was no apparent damage to the house.

But Combs wasn’t there, Mescudi said. When he reached out, Combs told him “he was on his way.” After seeing what had happened in his house, Mescudi admitted, “I wanted to confront him. I wanted to fight him.”

After calming himself a bit, though, he said he remembers realizing, “I don’t know who he has with him. I don’t know what his intentions are.” So instead, he reached out to the police and filed a police report about the apparent break-in.

Despite all of this, Mescudi said he and Ventura spent the holidays together with her family in Connecticut, during which Combs again said he wanted to talk to him via texts. “I guess he was in the dark about things and wanted to talk, but at that point, post-break-in, I didn’t want to talk,” Mescudi testified.

Cudi Car Explosion

After detailing an alleged break-in at his house after Combs found out about his relationship with Ventura, Mescudi moved on to the headline-making explosion of his Porsche the following month.

In January 2012, Mescudi said that his dog watcher called him from home one day to tell him his car was on fire. The friend sent him photos, which the jury was able to see. Mescudi, who was about 45 minutes away at the time, described it as “Molotov cocktail” damage — and said his reaction was, simply, “What the f–k.”

“It looks like the top of my Porsche was cut open, and that’s where the Molotov cocktail was put in,” he said on the stand. One was found by police in the driver’s seat.

While he said in court that he believed Combs was behind the car fire, the defense argued speculation and had this part of his testimony removed. On cross-examination, Mescudi was asked if he knew that the DNA taken from his car after the fire belonged to a woman. Mescudi said he never heard back from authorities on the results.

After the car fire, Mescudi said things were “getting out of hand” and so he again reached out to Combs and “finally told him that we needed to meet up, to talk.” He said that Combs had been wanting to talk, so it was time to have that conversation.

He said he arrived to find Combs already at the hotel, “standing there, staring out the window with his hands behind his back, like a Marvel supervillain.”

“We discussed pretty much the whole story about how me and Cassie first started to date to what it was to how it ended,” said Mescudi, adding that he told Combs he took Ventura at her word when she said she and Combs were no longer involved.

He testified that he found Combs’ calm demeanor during this meeting “off-putting” as the rapper denied any involvement in the car fire. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Combs told him, per Mescudi’s testimony, when asked about it.

He said that, at this response, he pulled his hand out of a handshake with Combs, who said, “Wait, I thought we were cool.” Mescudi’s response was to again allege that Combs was behind the burning of his car, but Combs gave “his word” he had nothing to do with it.

As for Ventura, Mescudi said, “I was upset to find that she had kind of went back to him.” He said that she arrived at the meeting and “explained we fell in love and things just happened.”

Mescudi and Ventura broke up in December 2011 because of all of the drama, which he said got to be too much. He was concerned for her safety, he said, as well as his own, “because I knew Sean Combs was violent.” He said it was decided to end things there because “the drama was too out of hand and to give her some space.”

When the relationship did end, Mescudi said that he and Ventura “just stopped talking” after near-daily communication for a year straight. He was asked in cross-examination, “She played you, right?” To this, Mescudi replied, “Yes.”

In fact, when defense attorney Brian Steele asked if it was Ventura who played both him and Combs, Mescudi responded, “True.” He also agreed that Ventura was “living a double life” with both men.

Mescudi said the biggest surprise came years later when he ran into Combs in 2015. According to his testimony, Combs pulled him aside and said, “Man, I just want to apologize for everything and all that bulls–t.” Mescudi said he was able to “find peace” after this.

“That was the last thing I was expecting to get from him,” he said.

With that, he was excused from the stand.

Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s maintained his innocence.

The trial will continue Tuesday, following the holiday weekend.

via: TooFab