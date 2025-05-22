BY: DM Published 2 hours ago

Season 56 of “Sesame Street” is set to premiere on Netflix, with 90 hours of classic episodes added to the streamer’s library. Until now, new “Sesame Street” seasons have first premiered on HBO/Max. Discovery has carried the show since 2016 but has opted not to renew its deal for episodes beyond 2027. Under the new agreement, Netflix effectively underwrites the series’ production, while Sesame Workshop retains the creative reins.

“Sesame Street” had become an unexpected flashpoint in the culture wars. Since Trump’s return to politics, MAGA-aligned lawmakers have seized the children’s show as evidence of what they call “woke” propaganda.

Despite pushback, the beloved children’s show has found a new home. Here is everything we know about the new streaming schedule for “Sesame Street.”

Netflix has saved “Sesame Street.”

The new season of Sesame Street will stream on Netflix worldwide in late 2025 and air on PBS TV stations. New episodes will hit Netflix, PBS, and the PBS KIDS app on the same day, ensuring no interruption for viewers. In addition, the Sesame Street X page also shares that library episodes will be released on all platforms. Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS, praised the agreement and promised to continue providing quality educational programming for kids.

“I strongly believe that our educational programming for children is one of the most important aspects of our service to the American people, and ‘Sesame Street’ has been an integral part of that critical work for more than half a century,” Kerger said per AP. “We’re proud to continue our partnership in the pursuit of having a profound impact on the lives of children for years to come.”

The MAGA mob has attacked “Sesame Street.”

According to conservative lawmakers, Sesame Street has become “woke.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), chairman of a House public-media oversight subcommittee, has explicitly targeted Sesame Street and PBS. At an April hearing, Greene denounced PBS NewsHour as a “radical left-wing echo chamber,” then took aim at kids’ programming. She declared that federal funding should stop because PBS had supposedly “featured a drag queen on the show.”

“PBS news is not just left-leaning, but it actively uses taxpayer funds to push some of the most radical left positions,” Greene said per NPR. “Like featuring a drag queen on the show, ‘Let’s Learn,’ a show targeted toward young children ages 3 to 8 years old.”

PBS and independent fact-checkers pounced on Greene’s allegation. PolitiFact later noted that Sesame Street itself “continues airing on PBS.” Additionally, the outlet shares that “Let’s Learn” is a separate local initiative, and that PBS had to correct the mistake. PBS President Paula Kerger flatly denied it. Kerger emphasized that the drag queen was not on any children’s shows. She explained that the brief “Let’s Learn” segment — a local station project introducing a drag performer reading a children’s book — had never aired on PBS.

“It was mistakenly put on the website of our New York City station,” Kerger said. “It was immediately pulled down. It was never broadcast.”

Nevertheless, Greene and other conservatives have pressed on. Greene demanded an end to any public media support. However, with Netflix now in the picture, Sesame Workshop’s parents and supporters are breathing easier.

