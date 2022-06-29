Cameron Diaz Comes Out of Retirement for Upcoming Netflix Film ‘Back in Action’ Co-Starring Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz is coming back to Hollywood for a bit in anupcoming Netflix film alongside Jamie Foxx.

As Foxx himself announced on Wednesday, he and Diaz will appear together in the fittingly titled Back in Action, described in a Variety report as an action comedy directed by Seth Gordon. To commemorate the announcement, Foxx also shared audio he recorded of Tom Brady being brought in to give Diaz some pointers on how best to “un-retire.”

It’s been six years since the Annie remake, which marks Diaz’s most recent film role prior to Wednesday’s un-retirement unveiling. Foxx also starred in Will Gluck’s take on the classic Broadway musical.

When resharing Foxx’s audio-assisted announcement to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Diaz shouted out her fellow Annie alum. “ONLY YOU COULD GET ME BACK IN ACTION!! I CAN’T FRICKIN WAIT IT’S GONNA BE A BLAST!” she wrote.

Last March, Diaz opened up about her current relationship with the film side of her career, telling Yahoo Finance she was simply at a “different time” in her life. Diaz pointed to a producer friend of hers whose “family started to evolve,” which she credits with having inspired her “100 percent” philosophy.

“You only have 100 percent, we don’t have two 100 percent, we have 100 percent. Right? So you’ve got to break up that 100 percent…How much are you going to give to your family? How much are you going to give to your career?” Diaz, who welcomed a child in 2019 with husband Benji Madden of pop-punk band Good Charlotte, said at the time.

Welcome back, Cameron.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! ?? pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022