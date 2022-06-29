Clifton Powell Breaks Silence On His Son Dating Barack Obama's Daughter Sasha: I Have Responsibility [Video]

On a recent episode of the Dear Fathers podcast, actor Clifton Powell shared his thoughts about his son dating former President Obama’s youngest daughter.

via: AceShowbiz

Clifton broke his silence on the two youngsters’ romance during an appearance on the “Dear Fathers” podcast. “That’s amazing, ’cause you know that they’ve been going out for about a year, and it just hit the press, right?” the 66-year-old said.

The “Ray” star revealed he did talk to his son about dating the former First Daughter. “So, it has helped me talk to Chris about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas, but Mr. Obama has a daughter that’s dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility, to make my son responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive. The things that I did not get taught,” he shared.

Clifton went on assuring that he taught his son to be a gentleman and to never hurt Sasha. “So, I text him all the time, and I say, ‘Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter,’ ” he said of his advice to his son.

Clifton Jr. and Sasha were first reported dating in April after photos surfaced of the two together. In the images, Sasha flashed a smile as she walked side-by-side with the young Clifton. Daily Mail additionally obtained a photo of the pair snuggling up, but it’s unclear when they were taken.

It’s believed that Sasha began dating Clifton Jr. after she moved to Los Angeles last August. She dropped her studies at the University of Michigan and transferred to study at the University of Southern Chicago.

Clifton Jr. himself was a student of the University of California on a basketball scholarship, but has dropped out to pursue his career in film. He is currently directing commercials and working on his career as a director.