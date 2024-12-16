Tony Buzbee Denies Working With Jaguar Wright To Sue Jay-Z For Sexual Assault

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Jaguar Wright launched some very wild allegations against Jay-Z and Beyoncé amid the Diddy scandal, and now she’s adding more fuel to that fire. Moreover, she recently uploaded a video on social media claiming that she’s working with Tony Buzbee’s office, the lawyer representing over 100 alleged sexual assault victims of Sean Combs.

In video posted on X, Jaguar filmed herself talking with a woman who seemingly worked for a law firm … which Jaguar claimed was Buzbee’s.

Jaguar Wright Says She’s Working With Toni Buzbee Against JayZ pic.twitter.com/UBKCpYAEEC — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) December 15, 2024

Thing is … Buzbee says Jaguar called his intake staff and apparently recorded the video of the conversation she had with the woman. But, Buzbee made it clear he is not working with Jaguar in any capacity.

Jaguar’s made a bunch of allegations against Jay-Z and Beyoncé over the years, including in a recent interview with Piers Morgan where she claimed the Carters had even more “victims” than Diddy.

The Piers interview ultimately got blasted by Jay’s attorney, Alex Spiro, who questioned Piers’ ethics for airing what the Carters say are false allegations against them … and Piers ended up issuing an on-air apology to Jay and Bey.

A client of Buzbee’s is suing Jay, claiming the rapper and Diddy drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl at a party following the MTV Music Awards in 2000 … but he says Jaguar is not involved in the litigation.

For his part, Jay has vehemently denied the claims in the lawsuit and gone after Buzbee, informing a judge there’s reason to believe Buzbee is pressuring potential clients to make false allegations in lawsuits.

In the same video where she seemingly sets up a call with a law firm, Jaguar makes a ton of other claims … alleging Jay-Z fathered a child with a minor and had a relationship with Foxy Brown when she was in high school.

