Tina Knowles' Estranged Husband Richard's Twitter Deleted After Account's Graphic 'Likes' Exposed

Tina Knowles-Lawson has filed for divorce from Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

via: Radar Online

A Twitter account belonging to Tina Knowles’ estranged husband, Richard Lawson, was deleted this week, but not until after social media sleuths stumbled upon explicit and shocking sexual videos the profile had liked, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Several people dug into his hearted content by going to his profile page and clicking or tapping into the Likes tab.

In that section was x-rated material, prompting his name to trend online after Beyoncé’s mother filed for divorce following the former couple’s eight-year marriage. The news ignited a search for many fans trying to understand what went wrong in their relationship.

RadarOnline.com should note that it’s unclear if Lawson himself liked the content listed, or if his account was hacked prior to being deleted. We reached out to a rep for Lawson for comment.

After seeing the NSFW content under that tab, there were a number of people who expressed their utter shock.

“I took one look at Richard Lawson’s likes and I think I might know why Ms. Tina getting the hell on,” one Twitter user posted. “BRUH! After seeing Richard Lawson’s likes, I feel like I need to go purify myself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka,” another sounded off.

I took one look at Richard Lawson’s likes & I think I might know why Ms. Tina getting the hell on. nigga. pic.twitter.com/RzQgi4jACo — La Huncha ??????? (@slaykurdae_) July 27, 2023

“Y’all doin a lot over Richard Lawson’s likes, when y’all know damn well that 1). Y’all bookmarks look the exact same 2.) He old and we all know how older folks are when it comes to social media. Prolly didn’t know s— about a bookmark,” a third fired back, while another retorted, “That’s not the point … we not Beyoncé’s stepdad.”

As we previously reported, Knowles cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. In her divorce filing, she listed the date of separation as Tuesday.

She now wants to have her name legally restored to Celestine Knowles.

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Beyoncé’s mother has already switched up her Instagram bio from Tina Lawson back to Tina Knowles — although her username still contains her married moniker.

Split rumors started swirling just a few weeks ago after fans noticed that Knowles was not alongside her husband on his press tour for “Black Terror.”

The exes wed back in April 2015 and did not have any children of their own. Knowles has two kids with her first husband, record executive Matthew, daughters Beyoncé and Solange.

In the docs, Knowles asked the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to both her and Lawson post-breakup.