Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Pal Aries Spears Backs Her in Fight With Actress’ Former Friend Over Extortion Allegations — One Year After Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit

The mother of Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears’ accusers is suing them for $1 million for calling her a “lying b*tch” trying to “extort” them.

via: Radar Online

Spears has demanded the $1 million defamation lawsuit brought by Tiffany Haddish’s ex-friend be moved out of the public eye — months after the comedians defended themselves against accusations of sexual abuse in a separate case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Spears and his lawyers have informed the court they support Haddish’s recent request that Trizah Morris’ lawsuit be moved to arbitration.

Morris sued Haddish and Spears claiming they went on a scorched earth campaign to destroy her reputation after her children sued the comedians.

As we previously reported, last year, Morris’ adult children dropped their legal action against Haddish and Spears.

In court, Morris’ son and daughter claimed Haddish was a close family friend for years. The duo accused Haddish of grooming them and having them film inappropriate explicit skits when they were 14 and 7.

During the filming of one skit that featured Spears portraying a pedophile, Morris’ son said he was molested by the comedians.

The comedians denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Haddish’s lawyer called out Morris specifically after the suit was filed.

He said, “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

The lawyer continued, “Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

In her lawsuit, Morris claimed Haddish and Spears defamed her and ruined her reputation with their alleged lies. She denied ever attempting to shakedown her ex-pal.

In response, Haddish’s powerhouse lawyer Shawn Holley demanded the case be moved to arbitration. She claimed Morris had signed an agreement with Haddish that contained a confidentiality provision” that required any disputes to be heard privately.

Now, Spears told the court he agrees with Haddish’s request to not only seal certain filings in the case but to move it out of the public eye.

Spears defending Haddish comes months after she told TMZ she no longer spoke to him.

A judge has yet to rule.