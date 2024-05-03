Raven-Symoné Slams Death Threats Aimed at Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday [Video] | lovebscott.com

Raven-Symoné would like commenters to keep her wife’s name out of their mouths. The 38-year-old former Disney star called out recent hate her wife, Miranda Maday, has received in a new TikTok.

“I’m here with my wife to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs,” Raven said in a May 2 TikTok. “It is disrespectful to her and, in turn, disrespectful to me.”

And Miranda—who tied the knot with the actress in 2020—also took a moment to set the record straight on her comments.

“I hope to clear the air right now and let you all know that I never have once said that I didn’t know who Raven was,” she said. “I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That’s So Raven. I did not watch her as a child, but since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen a majority of her work.”

While she believes her wife is talented, the Cheetah Girls alum is more than just her career.

“She isn’t just Raven-Symoné to me,” Miranda noted. “You guys must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there’s more behind people that are celebrities. There is real life here.”

And the way Raven sees it, while she can’t stop the critics, she can draw the line somewhere.

“Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo,” the 38-year-old wrote in the caption. “HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character.”

Although the couple has previously opened up about Miranda not watching That’s So Raven or The Cheetah Girls, the latest controversy arose following Miranda and Raven’s April 15 appearance on the Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast where Miranda admitted to her wife, “I knew who you were, but you were not on my radar.”

But after they met, she made a point to watch Raven’s work.

“Even though I hadn’t seen Cheetah Girls before, I was like, ‘I need to watch Cheetah Girls,'” she continued, “and then I watched College Road Trip.”

Since the episode dropped, many on social media condemned Miranda for pointedly sharing she didn’t watch her wife’s work, with one person writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I can understand the angle of dating someone who ‘doesn’t know you’ and it being refreshing when you’re someone like Raven Simone, but girl….” Another shared, “How are you married to a cheetah girl and never watched any movie or show raven was in?”

“I’m going to give y’all the missing context since I know y’all ain’t going to go out of your way to f–king find it yourself,” the podcast host said in her April 21 TikTok. “Miranda was 13 when That’s So Raven was playing. Miranda was not watching the Disney Channel. She has seen That’s So Raven since.”

“I wouldn’t have gotten Raven without Miranda,” Fannita continued. “So, if anything, we should all be thanking Miranda!”

And she also gushed over how fun it was to film with the duo.

“It’s nothing but banter and good f–king vibes,” she added. “It was so good to be with them. That was by far my favorite podcast I’ve filmed.”

