Britney Spears Speaks Out After Ambulance Called to Her Hotel | lovebscott.com

An ambulance was called to Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles early Thursday morning where Britney Spears and her on-again, off-again boyfriend reportedly got into a “major fight.” The singer is said to be fine and was not taken to the hospital; however, the incident has sparked concerns about her well-being.

Spears has taken to social media to address concerns over her well-being.

Paparazzi photos published by Page Six show Spears, 42, wearing just a pair of shorts, with a blanket wrapped around her, clutching a pillow in her arms.

Spears’ former housekeeper and rumored boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, 37, was photographed standing beside her fully dressed wearing a flannel shirt, black jeans, a cap, and sneakers.

Entertainment Tonight reported that first responders visited the hotel on the Sunset Strip after the Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call at around 12:42 a.m. requesting aid for an injured adult female.

According to a LAFD spokesperson, the paramedic crew departed the Chateau Marmont just over 30 minutes later at 1:17 a.m. with an empty ambulance, as no one required transport to a hospital.

The spokesperson added that there was no law enforcement response to the call.

The incident happened the same week she reached a divorce settlement with her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, days after she reached a separate settlement with her estranged father.

Spears’ appearance will undoubtedly remind many of her run-ins with the paparazzi in the ’00s, including the night she shaved her head in 2007. A number of public breakdowns ultimately led to her being locked into an almost 14-year-long conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears.

Early on Friday morning, the singer tried to allay concerns by writing in a social media post that she felt “harassed” by the paramedics’ presence.

Britney Spears denies reports that she got into a physical altercation with her rumored boyfriend: “I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completly harassed. I'm moving to Boston” pic.twitter.com/oOAqgUI06A — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 3, 2024

“Just to let people know … the news is fake !!!” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!!”

Addressing the incident, she continued: “I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally.

“They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace,” she added.

ET reported that in a different version of her post, which has since been deleted, Spears appeared to deny that the woman in the photographs outside the Chateau Marmont was her, writing: “Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that.”

A few hours later, Spears shared a video showing her 42.3 million followers her swollen and bruised ankle, explaining from behind the camera that she had tried “to do a leap in the living room at the Chateau, and I fell and embarrassed myself, and that’s it.”

In the post’s caption, Spears appeared to accuse her mom, Lynne Spears, of calling the paparazzi on her.

“I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it !!!” she wrote.

Britney Spears sets the record straight in new video and reveals she twisted her ankle last night at Chateau Marmont: “My mom called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!!” pic.twitter.com/i4gWoLKV3L — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) May 3, 2024

via: Business Insider