Threads Is Testing Features Similar to Hashtags and Trending Topics

New Twitter-like features are soon to be coming to Threads — at least if they test well in Australia.

via The Verge:

Mark Zuckerberg revealed Meta is testing a new tagging feature for Threads that’s like hashtags, but not exactly. Yes, you’ll use a hashtag to create or add to a topic’s conversation, but instead of showing up as a hashtagged word, Threads converts it to a blue-text hyperlink. Australian users will get the first crack at it in the initial “limited test” before it gets a wider release.

Typing a “#” into the post text field brings up a card with the topic you’re tagging or other, similar ones. Underneath that, each of the topics comes with a count of posts about it, just like Instagram does.

Those with Threads’ new tagging feature can only add a single topic to a post at a time, which will probably limit anyone hoping to spam their posts for better reach. But again, this could be a nice thing, especially if you like the clean look Threads has (for now), or for anyone who hates in-line hashtags. Meta says it will continue to work on the feature as time goes on, so this first version probably won’t be its final form.

It’s been a busy week for Threads news. Meta added options to keep Threads posts off Instagram and Facebook, made it possible to delete Threads accounts independently of Instagram, and also rolled out pinned posts for everyone. Oh, and Instagram boss Adam Mosseri kept up Threads’ will-they-won’t-they when it comes to DMs.

Are you still using Threads? If so, follow us!