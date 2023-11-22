Teyana Taylor Secretly Filed for Divorce from Iman Shumpert, Says He's 'Insecure' and Jealous of Her Fame

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert may have announced their separation earlier this year, but according to legal docs Teyana secretly filed for divorce from Iman nearly a year ago.

According to her filing, Iman couldn’t handle her success despite being a successful NBA star and eventually turned jealous and mean.

via TMZ:

In the docs, Teyana details the demise of their marriage … accusing Iman of being jealous about her fame and feeling insecure about being good enough for her, despite the fact he was earning way more playing basketball than she could ever dream of making in music.

Teyana claims Iman would grow annoyed when they would attend public events together, and photogs would ask for him to step out of frame.

She says when Iman signed a $40 million contract with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, the same year he was also paid $8 million by the New York Knicks, he remained aggravated by her notoriety, jealous of her acting career and insecure about being her man.

Teyana claims that’s when Iman started sending her negative text messages with condescending and manipulative language in response to her being in the spotlight. She claims he would pick fights with her for no reason, even on her birthday, and then apologize.

In the docs, which Teyana filed in Georgia, she says she now feels Iman was “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

She says she “began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage” as Iman “became more and more angry” about her stardom.

What’s more, Teyana says she turned down recording opportunities and acting gigs because Iman “did not want her to work.” But she says when she stopped working after giving birth to one of their kids, Iman complained about her not making money.

Teyana says she fought to keep their family together despite Iman “being extremely emotionally and mentally abusive towards her.” She says she used her connections to get Iman gigs in Hollywood as his NBA career wound down, but says he “unfortunately insisted on bickering” to the point where in 2021 she began the divorce process.

She says they reconciled but it was short-lived because Iman “remained in an insecure state as his NBA career continued to wind down.”

In the docs, Teyana says in 2022 she found herself being manipulated and controlled by Iman and filed for divorce … only to ask her legal team to withdraw the filing one day later.

Teyana says she finally pulled the trigger in January because she was “unable to handle the emotional rollercoaster.”

She claims Iman has been involved in multiple cheating scandals during their marriage and cites his DUI arrest and recalls the time in 2022 when he was arrested for weed possession in an airport. Teyana also alleges Iman once crashed her Rolls Royce and fled the scene to avoid a second DUI arrest.

Teyana says she tried to stay with Iman through thick and thin but says he “reacted with further cruel treatment and selfishness.” After she secretly filed for divorce, she says Iman insisted on them getting back together only to be lackadaisical and inconsistent and become involved in another cheating scandal, which she says was embarrassing and humiliating.

As we reported … Teyana announced their separation in September and said, “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.” Now, she says was just being graceful towards him.

Teyana says Iman left their family home in October and hasn’t spent significant time with their 2 children since then. She’s asking for temporary and permanent primary physical custody, plus joint legal custody and child support.

TMZ broke the story … Teyana and Iman got hitched back in 2016, tying the knot while wearing biker jackets.

Now, she says their marriage is “irretrievably broken” … which seems painfully obvious based on the litany of issues between them — at least in her eyes.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Teyana wanted to keep this private as long as possible, initially choosing to file with their initials. However, Iman’s recent filing in the divorce proceedings included full names, thus thrusting everything into the spotlight.

It’ll be interesting to see how Iman chooses to respond to this. They told us all they were besties — somebody’s lying.