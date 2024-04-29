Suge Knight on Diddy Allegations: 'It’s a Bad Day for Hip-Hop, a Bad Day for the Culture' | lovebscott.com

Diddy’s legal troubles aren’t anything to cheer about, says Suge Knight.

In an interview with Harvey Levin for TMZ’s new The Downfall of Diddy special on Tubi, Knight, who’s currently in jail in San Diego for voluntary manslaughter, spoke sympathetically about how the allegations may affect Diddy’s family.

“My first reaction, it’s not the reaction I thought I would have when it came to Puffy,” Knight said. “I though it’d be a reaction like he got what he got coming because everybody know what’s been going on. My reaction was actually different because I felt like, damn. The first thing that came to my mind was he has his sons, he has his daughters. My reaction was first about the kids. The thing is, I feel it’s a bad day for hip-hop, a bad day for the culture. Because it makes us all look bad.”

When Levin expressed shock over Knight’s statement, expectedly pointing to their well-documented history, Knight asserted that he’s “not the type of guy to cheer for people’s downfall,” even if said downfall involves someone with whom he has personal issues.

“I’m not the type of guy to cheer for people’s downfall,” Knight added. “If somebody gets killed or something happens to them, I’m not gonna pop champagne bottles. If I have a problem with Puffy, that’s for him and I to sit down in a room and resolve it. So for the tragedy on both sides, to the victims to him, that’s definitely not nothing to cheer about.”

via: Complex