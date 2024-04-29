Ye's Battery Case To End Soon As No Involved Parties Talk To Cops | lovebscott.com

Kanye West’s alleged punching incident might be over and done with pretty soon.

According to a new report, the police are winding down their investigation because no one is talking to cops regarding the alleged physical altercation involving Ye.

Law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ that nobody has spoken to police in the aftermath of LAPD taking their battery report last week. The authorities reportedly reached out to Ye as well as the alleged victim, one of the Houston Brother twins at the Chateau Marmont, but all of them went radio silent.

Mark and Jonnie Houston allegedly claimed the “Vultures” rapper punched one of them in the face late in Los Angeles earlier this month for allegedly pushing and grabbing Ye’s rapper Bianca. The married couple bailed after the alleged physical altercation.

After the news that he’s named as a suspect in a battery case, the Chicago star’s rep issued a statement to shut down the alleged victim’s claim that he only grabbed the Yeezy architectural designer. ” ‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted,” the statement read.

“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her,” the rep further noted. “He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

This wasn’t the first time Ye was involved in a battery investigation. Last year, the “Jesus Is King” rapper made headlines after a video featured him grabbing a photographer’s phone and throwing it in an intersection. The hip-hop musician, however, wasn’t charged.

Earlier this year, a man sued Ye for assault and battery for an incident taking place in 2022. The man, who was named Justin Poplawski, accused the rap star of striking him in downtown L.A. when he was waiting outside a hotel to get the rapper’s signature. Instead of giving him a signature, the “Gold Digger” rapper allegedly told him to “Go the f**k [out of] here before I beat you the f**k up.”

via: AceShowbiz