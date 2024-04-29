Charles Barkley Apologized To Tina Knowles For His Galveston Jokes (But Still Won’t Go There) [Video] | lovebscott.com

Saturday night’s edition of Inside the NBA featured an all-time Charles Barkley roast, as the Hall of Famer had Shaq keeled over laughing as he torched the New Orleans Pelicans and the city of Galveston, Texas.

The NBA on TNT analyst went after Galveston, Texas, making comments about the dirty water. Barkley suggested the New Orleans Pelicans vacation there once the Thunder eliminate their first-round opponent.

“We’re gonna send them to Galveston, where that dirty a** water wash up on the shore, and people think they at the beach.”

There has been blowback, as you would expect. Where the defense of Galveston came from might surprise you, though.

Shaq: “Where they going, Chuck?” Chuck: “Galveston. That dirty ass water. We not even gonna send them to Cancun.” Chuck on the Pelicans. ?? (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/xoYe1xWffK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 27, 2024

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, who grew up in the area, didn’t stand for Barkley’s comments.

“Chuck, we don’t play about Galveston Texas,” she posted to social media. “You better watch it sucker! Our water might not be blue, but it is still the beach and we love it!”

Barkley responded to the comments.

“I don’t want that smoke,” Barkley said. “I don’t want the Beyhive and Jay after me.”

Chuck: "I don't want that smoke. I don't want the Beyhive and Jay after me." Chuck apologizes to Beyonce's mom for talking about Galveston ? pic.twitter.com/yJicorY0dG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2024