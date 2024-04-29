Chelsea Handler Reacts to Rumor She’s Joining ‘RHOBH’ | lovebscott.com

Is comedian Chelsea Handler on board for Season 14 of RHOBH now that two cast members have been let go from the series? That was the rumor that was going around over the weekend.

Handler shut down reports that she is joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The comedian shared a screenshot of a blog post that claimed she had “inked a deal to become a part of the highly popular reality TV series.”

“This is not true,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Chelsea Handler on the “rumor” that she’s joining #RHOBH: “This is not true” pic.twitter.com/GrHRkU2113 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) April 28, 2024

Handler, 49, actually has been outspoken about her dislike of the “Real Housewives” franchise and even boldly went on a rant about it on executive producer Andy Cohen’s talk show, “Watch What Happens Live,” in 2013.

“I think it’s sick,” she said at the time. “I mean, I think that franchise is kind of a terrible thing that women shouldn’t be making money off the fact they have fake boobs, fake vagina and a fake whatever, so I actually don’t support that.”

The former “Chelsea Lately” host notably follows “RHOBH” star Garcelle Beauvais on Instagram, but they have worked together.

The cast for Season 14 of the popular Bravo show has not yet been released, but Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley both have announced their departures.

Minkoff shared the news in an Instagram video earlier this month and called the situation “so bittersweet.”

“Never did I think I would’ve been asked to do this show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons,” she said. “Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor.”

Meanwhile, Wiley admitted she was “disappointed” to be fired and that viewers “never got to see the real [her] or even a glimpse of [her] unique life story.”

None of the other women have confirmed or denied they will be returning, but “RHOBH” OG Kyle Richards recently said she has yet to discuss rejoining the cast.

“I haven’t said anything yet. I know there’s reports online that I’m not coming back — I am coming back. That conversation actually is TBD,” she said on Amazon Live on April 16.

Season 13 cast members Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Beauvais, meanwhile, have all kept tight-lipped on their status.