K. Michelle Accuses Tamar Braxton Of Throwing “Subs And Jabs” With “Black Country” Remarks | lovebscott.com

The R&B singers reignited their long-running feud this weekend.

The “Tennessee” songstress called out the Braxton sister for what she believed were subliminal shots thrown her way during a recent interview.

The Calling All Lovers singer appeared on the 100th episode of the We Sound Crazy podcast last week, where she was asked her thoughts on Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER album and Black artists within the country music space

“I think that Black country is so necessary. I’m so happy that people with talent, who can actually sing country music that are Black people, are finally getting the recognition they deserve,” Braxton, 47, began. “I just really appreciate Beyoncé for opening the door for all the other Black artists that have rode that wave behind the floodgates.”

She then went on to compliment three Black country artists, though she couldn’t recall their names, before adding, “because there was some who should not have been singing country Black music that was awful, and it was concerning for me. I’m not trying to be funny, it just didn’t sound good. And you got to make sure, if you’re going to step into a new genre of music and represent for us, you gotta represent, it gotta be right.”

Check out Tamar’s statement below.

Considering their past tension and K. Michelle’s years-long pursuit of country music, many, including the “Country Love Song” artist, assumed Braxton’s remarks were about her.

“Imagine you keep playing with someone who’s minding they business, then BOOM. They sick of you. One tweet and screenshot and it’s over 4ya,” K. Michelle, 42, tweeted Sunday (April 28). “I don’t pull stunts Raggedy Ann, I pull cards.”

She then tweeted “Loud Cackling hyena” before sharing a photo of a muppet, an insult she used to hurl at Braxton regularly during the peak of their feuding in the mid 2010s.

How many times are you going to keep calling for something you can’t handle upon its arrival? Huh Janice? pic.twitter.com/57YAShF1In — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) April 28, 2024

Now I’m going back into my place of slumber, peace, and positivity.

I have some goals to accomplish and I’m grateful for every blessing I’m receiving. I could go there, but I’m going back to minding my business and singing these songs????? — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) April 28, 2024

I’ve grown, I’ve healed, but I’m not weak. Leave me alone. I’ll turn the other cheek but I’ll slap yours first? — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) April 28, 2024

After fans began to tag both ladies within the thread, Tamar replied to a follower who came to her defense, explaining that she was not referring to the former reality star.

“@TamarBraxtonHer’s not talking about @kmichelle. We’ve been down that road before, and I’m sure neither wants to revisit that,” wrote the fan, with Braxton adding, “I absolutely was not!! I said a FEW artists! I paid homage to Beyonce 4bringing positive attention to country music. There are people who i don’t address n don’t mention/shade to keep mess away… where was all this chatter when my song went #1. I mind my business and go to work.”

Braxton went on to reply directly to Michelle, “I wasn’t speaking about you. I would have said your name. I was speaking of country “black” music that I have heard before that I didn’t enjoy. I wish you the best on all your future endeavors. I only want to beef with the devil. The End.”

I wasn’t speaking about you. I would have said your name. I was speaking of country “black” music that I have heard before that I didn’t enjoy. I wish you the best on all your future endeavors. I only want to beef with the devil. The End https://t.co/auHjhILoMO — Tamar Estine? (@TamarBraxtonHer) April 28, 2024

via: Vibe