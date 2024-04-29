Report: Diddy Planning on 'Settling Scores' With Friends Who've Gone Silent as He Faces Legal Trouble | lovebscott.com

It hasn’t been a good year for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Diddy is facing accusations of physical violence, sexual abuse, and sex trafficking, the music mogul is reportedly out for revenge.

A bombshell report claims the Bad Boy Records founder has been secretly getting ready to come for the A-listers who have deserted him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“He’s nursing a grudge against collaborators who’ve gone silent amid his legal battles,” a source squealed to The National Enquirer.

“Questions linger over the whereabouts of stars he helped elevate, like Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and Justin Bieber, who have distanced themselves from him.”

In the aftermath of the shocking allegations — and a raid by the Department of Homeland Security at his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami — the 54-year-old music legend is said to be doing a slow, steady simmer while keeping tabs on all who turned their backs on him.

“Diddy is preparing for a fierce legal battle to clear his name,” a music insider added. “Once vindicated, his focus will shift toward settling scores with those who deserted him when he needed them most!”



Meanwhile, the list of high-profile names Diddy will be reportedly be “settling scores” with after his legal battles are put to bed continues to grow daily.

As this outlet reported, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne, who’s known for being a political leader in Belize, recently confessed in an interview that Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy “reopens wounds” for him.

Shyne claimed he was the fall guy for a 1999 New York City shooting, in which three people were injured after an argument between Diddy and a partygoer broke out. While Diddy was charged with gun possession and bribery, he was ultimately acquitted.

Shyne, who has maintained his innocence, was found guilty and served time behind bars. Following the news of Diddy’s multiple lawsuits, shooting victim Natania Reuben released a video in which she reiterated her claim that it was Diddy who pulled the trigger.

“It opens wounds when you hear, you know, the victim saying that, you know, it was Diddy that shot her… and that was triggered by a lawsuit from a producer [Lil Rod] that produced on the Love Album who is making accusations,” the former rapper said in an interview with Channel 5.

Shyne added, “But it certainly reopens the wounds that I’ve been saying this all along, everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy. But my political enemies and, you know, detractors try to make me into, you know, this criminal. But everyone knew that I was a young kid that took the fall.”

via: Radar Online