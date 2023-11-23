'Will & Grace' Star Eric McCormack's Wife Files For Divorce

Eric McCormack’s wife is pulling the plug on their union after more than two decades together.

via: Daily Mail

Janet Holden, has filed for divorce after more than 26 years of marriage.

The 60-year-old actor’s estranged spouse filed the paperwork at a courthouse on Wednesday, as per TMZ, citing ‘irreconcilable differences.’

The Hollywood director — who wed McCormack in 1997 — did not list a date of separation.

Janet is seeking spousal support and reportedly wants to ‘end the court’s ability to award Eric spousal support’ as per the publication.

The Canadian actor — known for his role as Will Truman on the hit NBC sitcom — and Janet share one child together, 21-year-old son Finnigan Holden McCormack.

It’s unclear if McCormack and Holden have a prenuptial agreement in place.

The pair were seen together this year on July 24, while attending the opening night after party for The Cottage on Broadway in New York City, where they posed for a loved-up snap together.

They also attended the 31st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party, held at West Hollywood Park in March.

Eric looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie, while Janet wowed in a plunging burgundy gown. All seemed well between the couple who held hands while posing together on the red carpet.