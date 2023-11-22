Jamie Foxx Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault at New York Bar

Jamie Foxx is being accused of a rooftop sexual assault that allegedly happened 8 years ago in NYC.

via: Variety

Foxx was sued on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a patron at a rooftop bar in New York in 2015.

The woman, identified in the suit as Jane Doe, alleges that Foxx took her to a secluded corner of the Catch NYC rooftop lounge, rubbed her breasts and groped her under her pants against her will.

According to the suit, the woman and a friend were seated at a table next to Foxx and Mark Birnbaum, the owner of the bar. At around 1 a.m., the woman’s friend got up and asked Foxx for a photo.

Foxx agreed, and they took several photos. Foxx began complimenting the plaintiff, according to the suit, saying “Wow, you have that super model body” and “You smell so good.” The suit also states that he said she looked like Gabrielle Union.

She alleges that he then took her by the arm and led her to a more secluded part of the rooftop, where he groped her breasts underneath her crop top. The suit states that she was caught off guard and tried to step away, but that Foxx then stuck his hands down her pants and “put his fingers on and in Plaintiff’s vagina and anus.”

The suit alleges that a security guard witnessed the groping but did not intervene. The woman’s friend then came and found her, and Foxx stopped touching her and walked away.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety and humiliation. It alleges that the woman was sore and had to seek medical treatment as a result of the assault.

The lawsuit also names Birnbaum and Catch NYC as defendants, alleging that they enabled the assault and failed to adequately supervise their employees.

The suit is one of many filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year window to file sexual abuse claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations. The deadline to file such claims is Thursday.

Foxx’s reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.