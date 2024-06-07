What Would You Do? Teen Leaves Parents on Caribbean Island to Get Back to Cruise on Time, Says 'They Missed the Departure. By a Lot' | lovebscott.com

Having chronically late parents can be the worst — but what would you do if your parents were late getting back to a cruise ship during a family vacation?

Would you stay behind and wait for them, or would you board ship and continue on with your vacation?

One high school graduate is going viral for leaving their parents behind after being faced with that same challenge.

via People:

In a post shared to Reddit, the teenager says that their parents recently gifted them a family cruise in honor of turning 18 and graduating high school.

Anticipating that their parents might not be able to stick to the planned nature of a cruise, they write that they told them “that if we went on excursions we had to follow the schedule no matter what.”

“Well it was a week-long cruise and they would not head back to the ship when I said it was time to go,” the teen writes. “They were busy shopping and bargaining with the locals. I finally said that I was heading back to the ship. My mom waved me off.”

Ultimately, the teen adds, “The missed the departure. By a lot. Like 45 minutes.”

“They got ahold of me through WhatsApp. They wanted to know why I didn’t get the boat to wait for them,” the teen writes.

The teen adds that they “wanted to scream” at their parents “that they were not going to inconvenience 3,998 people because two could not understand what a schedule was.”

“They ended up having to fly to the next port from there and it was expensive,” the teen writes. “They are pissed at me for leaving them behind.”

Adding that their parents are now “making me miserable because I left without them,” the teen pleads with the internet to ask if they were in the wrong.

By and large, commenters on Reddit side with the teen.

As one person wrote, cruise ships adhere to a strict schedule, and they won’t remain at the dock for people to spend more time shopping.

“The docks and ship have a schedule to keep,” the commenter wrote. “They are adults and need to be responsible for getting back on time. Which is something you have figured out in less than six months of being an adult. At least you don’t have to go on any more vacations with them after this.”

Other commenters chided the parents for expecting the ship to wait for them, with one writing, “Do they think if they arrive late to the airport the plane will wait around for a couple hours? This is not rocket science. It’s a mode of transport, you get there on time.”

Still others offered a more straightforward assessment of the parents’ behavior, writing, “Sounds like [the original poster] is the adult and the parents are the two kids.”

We’re on the teen’s side.