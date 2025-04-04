Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Wants To End Her Show And Leave NYC

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Kelly Clarkson is looking to leave her afternoon talk show when the contract expires next year — and NBC execs are searching for ways to keep her on the network.

According to reports from Page Six on Wednesday, the singer-turned-talk-show-host may be ready to step away from the program after her contract comes to an end with NBC. The reason, according to sources? Clarkson is eager to spend more time with her children, River and Remington.

“Kelly’s number one priority is her children, and they always will be,” sources told the outlet. “The show is grueling. It’s a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South.”

Representatives for Clarkson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Speculation about the future of the “Since U Been Gone” singer’s show began to swirl after she took an extended break from hosting it for almost two weeks in March. That month, People reported that a slew of celebrity guests stepped in during the singer’s absence, including: comedian and actor Wanda Sykes, actor Brooke Shields, and actor Simu Liu. Sykes stated that Clarkson called her to host and she was thrilled to step in.

“It’s good to be here at Kelly’s show,” Sykes said. “She asked if I could co-host, and I said, ‘Absolutely, Kelly. There’s nothing I’d rather be doing on my birthday than daytime TV.’”

On March 20, the singer celebrated her 1,000th episode. During her monologue, she opened up about her personal journey.

“For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together. I’ve lost alone a lot,” she said.

In June 2023, Page Six reported that Clarkson chose to move production from Los Angeles to New York City after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“I think COVID pointed out a lot of things. A lot of us didn’t make it relationship-wise,” Clarkson said, referring to her and Blackstock’s divorce. “Also it just proved I’ve never really liked living in LA.”

