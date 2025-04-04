Cynthia Bailey Reveals Kenya Moore Cut Her Off After Expressing Disappointment In Her Behavior With ‘RHOA’ Newbie

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey go way back.

However, during a new interview, Bailey shared that things haven’t been great between them since the summer of 2024.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Moore was axed from “RHOA” amid filming for season 16 after allegedly revealing photos of newcomer Brit Eady performing sexual acts on a man during an all-cast event.

According to Bailey, she expressed her disappointment with Kenya Moore, who first joined the series in 2012, for displaying behavior she felt was “beneath her,” but the latter did not want to hear it. And now, they’re not even speaking.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Bailey opened up about all things “RHOA” season 16, including the incident between Moore and Eady that everyone has been waiting for.

Although she didn’t give too much away, the model and mother of one did reflect on her relationship with Moore and shared the surprising fact that the pair aren’t speaking.

Admittedly, Bailey is “sad” about their relationship, considering their years of friendship and the fact that she attended the cast event to support the opening of Moore’s hair salon.

While production was ongoing for season 16, news leaked that Moore was facing an internal investigation for allegedly displaying revenge porn of her castmate at an event they were filming at.

Moore immediately denied the claims; however, the network still parted ways with the former Miss USA before the season wrapped.

Bailey reflected on the moment Moore openly displayed the photos of Eady during the event, saying she was “disappointed” the former would make her business event about another person.

“I felt like that should’ve been the focus,” she said. “Because that was her life dream, like, building this hair care empire.”

The reality star, who hosts the “Humble Brag” podcast with Crystal Kung-Minkoff, reflected further on the incident and said she wished Moore would’ve consulted with her before allegedly orchestrating such a low-blow move.

“It just ended on not such a great note, and I let her know that because I just thought it was beneath her,” Bailey added. “You know, I hold my friends to a standard. Kenya is a woman of class. I just felt like it was beneath her, and I was a little disappointed in how she responded.”

The moment that started it all! “I don’t play them games! I got whip, motherf***ing pistols, everything!” ?? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/KPsfTNqxhR — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) March 31, 2025

In episode 4, which aired on March 30, 2025, viewers saw the beginning of what led to Moore and Eady’s unfortunate dispute.

After clashing during a dinner hosted by cast member Angela Oakley, Eady seemingly threatened Moore with gun violence when she mentioned the “pistol” and “whips” she keeps with her.

“This is real life,” Eady continued. “I don’t play them type of games. You gon be respectful. You gon be respectful around here, and if you don’t know, you gon learn today. Today is the day you gon learn.”

The episode ended with Moore, visibly shaken, telling her co-stars, Porsha Williams, and Shamea Morton, that Eady’s words unsettled her and that they had to find a way to get her out of the group.

On X, formerly Twitter, she addressed the scene and described Eady as obsessed before calling her words “scary” to hear at that moment.

“Seeing this obsession play out is scary. I wanted protection and assurances that the threats would be taken seriously,” she wrote. “I may be strong, but I’m not bulletproof.”

via: The Blast