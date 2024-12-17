Taco Bell Debuts New Crispy Chicken Nuggets, 3 New Dipping Sauces Including Hidden Valley Fire Ranch

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

The fast-food world’s already-crowded chicken nugget scene just got another entrant.

Taco Bell is ringing its bell to announce a hot new menu item, Crispy Chicken Nuggets, that the chain believes will “rewrite the nugget rules” and entice customers with added spice, crunch and a zesty lineup of new dipping sauces.

The nuggets, which were first announced earlier this year at Taco Bell’s Live Más live event, will officially hit menus nationwide Dec. 19.

Made with all white meat chicken, the bites are marinated in a jalapeño buttermilk mixture and breaded with a blend of both breadcrumbs and the same tortilla chips used in other menu items.

Because no chicken nugget is complete without a special sauce, Taco Bell is introducing three dips to the menu, including a first-ever collaboration with Hidden Valley.

First up is the Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce that blends Taco Bell’s signature Fire Sauce with Hidden Valley Ranch.

Next up is Bell Sauce, a creamy and tangy signature blend with subtle chili notes, made with tomatoes, red chiles and garlic.

Jalapeño Honey Mustard rounds out the trio to create a sweet-heat option made with honey mustard and an added kick of jalapeño.

Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said that after flipping another American classic on its head with the chain’s famed Nacho Fries, the decision for this next twist came from customer demand in “a world dominated by chicken cravings.”

Montgomery hailed these nuggets and sauces, which went through years of research and development in the company’s California-based test kitchen, as “unexpected and undeniably bold.”

“We hope it will test people’s devotion to their favorite nuggets,” he said of the menu item, which was successfully tested in Minneapolis and Houston ahead of the official launch.

Customers will be able to choose between a five-piece order and one dipping sauce for $3.99 or a 10-piece order with two dipping sauces for $6.99.

There are also combo offers, including an order of regular Nacho Fries and a large fountain drink starting at $5.99 for a five-piece combo with one dipping sauce and $8.99 for a 10-piece combo with two dipping sauces.

Taco Bell Rewards Members have the chance to try the nuggets for only $1 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, for the first 20,000 users who redeem a five-piece Crispy Chicken Nugget offer dropping at 2 p.m. PT.

Plus, more deals will be available in the Taco Bell app with third-party offerings for a limited time.

Dec. 19-31, customers can receive a free fountain drink or freeze of any size with the purchase of five-piece nugget a la carte on delivery orders on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub.

Jan. 1-22, customers can order $1 regular Nacho Fries with the purchase of any a la carte nugget order — five-piece or 10-piece — valid once per day via the Taco Bell app.

On Jan. 10, customers can get a five-piece a la carte nugget order for $1 on DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

via: ABC News

