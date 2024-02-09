T.J. Holmes Alludes to Him and Amy Robach Being Banned From Disney Parks After ‘GMA3’ Scandal | lovebscott.com

T.J. Holmes Amy Robach might not be allowed to step inside Disney theme parks — at least according to T.J.

via Complex:

On Thursday’s episode of the Amy and T.J. podcast with special guest Bachelor star Matt James, Holmes admitted that he’s not sure if he and Robach are allowed inside Disney parks following their exit as co-hosts of GMA 3. James had been talking about getting his wife to sign up for the Disney 5K race.

Holmes, who’s an avid runner, said he and Robach would love to join them in the race but weren’t sure they were welcomed on the Disney premises. The couple had been fired from their co-hosting jobs on GMA 3, a program on the ABC network owned by Disney, in 2023.

“I don’t think we are allowed on the park’s grounds anymore,” Holmes told James. “We will check. Last we checked, we weren’t.”

All seems well according to Page Six, who reported the couple was not banned from Disney parks. Holmes and Robach had worked side-by-side on the Disney-owned ABC network for two years before getting suspended and eventually fired in January 2023.

The two caused a commotion with their relationship when they were both married to other people.

Holmes filed for divorce in December 2022, two years after the relationship was exposed while Robach’s divorce was almost finalized by the time the news dropped.

As for their exes, Page Six broke the news the two were seeing each other after “bonding” over the scandalous relationship.

They should really stop acting like they’re the first married people to have a workplace affair. The storyline, for us, has run stale.