Pink Halts Australia Show After Pregnant Fan Goes Into Labor in Mosh Pit [Video] | lovebscott.com

Pink stopped her concert after a fan went into labor during her show…and this isn’t the first time.

via Complex:

On Friday, the singer was performing at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, when a fan went into labor while in the middle of a mosh pit. As seen in the TikTok video below, the “All Out Of Fight” singer stopped the concert after she was alerted to the situation.

“I feel like we shouldn’t be looking, everyone give her privacy,” the 44-year-old addressed the crowd from the stage. “She didn’t just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No? Ok.”

Pink then joked that her performance of “Our Song” kick-started the birthing process. As the fan was wheeled out by medics, Pink congratulated the expectant mother before continuing her set.

This isn’t the first time a Pink concert has produced a new baby. Back in October, another fan went into labor while stuck in traffic en route to the singer’s show in Boston.

Pink took to Instagram after the concert to celebrate the surprising event.

“Sydney!!!!!! That was a wet one!!!!! Come rain or shine- we are out here. We helped bring a baby into the world,” she captioned the post. “We found a new favorite candy bar- Jamo made his debut, and I outlasted my entire family. Also flashed the crowd on the way back to dressing room. By accident. I think. I’m so happy to be here!!!!!!”

Going to a concert mosh pit that far into pregnancy seems…irresponsible.