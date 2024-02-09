Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Finalize Their Divorce 7 Months After Initial Filing | lovebscott.com

That was relatively fast. Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have reached an agreement to finalize their divorce.

According to a filing obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, the divorce case is proceeding as an uncontested action, meaning both parties appeared and “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage … which is being or has been submitted to the court.”

Manganiello, 47, asked the court to terminate spousal support for both parties and attorney fees will be ordered as set forth in the proposed judgment, per the docs.

The Modern Family alum, 51, and Magic Mike actor announced their splitin July in a joint statement shared with Page Six. The former couple tied the knot in November 2015 at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida and had been married seven years when they shared the news.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the now-exes said. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days after the joint statement, Manganiello filed for divorce from the America’s Got Talent host, citing “irreconcilable differences.” He listed the date of separation as July 2 and noted they had a prenup. Vergara later asked in a separate filing that the court uphold the former couple’s prenup.

In January, Vergara revealed to Spanish newspaper El País that she and Manganiello weren’t on the same page when it came to expanding their family and the difference ultimately led to their divorce.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” the Griselda star explained. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Vergara, who shares son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, continued: “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children.”

“I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things,” she added. “When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

In the time since then, the pair have each moved on. Manganiello has been dating actress Caitlin O’Connor, while the Modern Family alum has been photographed on multiple dates over the past few months with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

At least it was amicable.