Suspected Killer of Migos’ Takeoff Formally Charged With Murder

Takeoff’s alleged killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, has just been formally charged with murder in the Migos rapper’s shooting death.

via: Pitchfork

Last December, a man named Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed on November 1 in Houston, Texas. Now, Clark has been formally charged with murder, TMZ reports and Pitchfork can confirm. Clark was indicted by a Texas grand jury on Thursday (May 25), according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Following his arrest, Clark was released on $1 million bond in early January. According to a report from the Associated Press at that time, Clark’s family had attempted to get his bond lowered to $300,000, saying in court that they couldn’t pay off anything higher. Clark’s attorney has stated that her client has a “valid and meritorious claim for self-defense,” per the Associated Press.

Takeoff had been playing dice in a Houston bowling alley on November 1, 2022, when gunfire broke out, as TMZ and local media reported at the time. His death was officially ruled as a homicide due to the nature of his gunshot wounds. Takeoff was 28.