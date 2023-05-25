Matthew Lawrence Was Worth the Wait, Says Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas: 'I Thank God Every Day for Him' [Video]

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is a woman determined to get her man.

On Friday’s episode of the ‘Tamron Hall’ Show, she opened up about finding romance with Matthew Lawrence.

The 52-year-old previously teamed up with relationship coach and author Tionna T. Smalls and VH1 to document her journey to find a life partner.

“On my show, I always hoped that women would see the importance of having high standards,” she says of the reality show, which ran for two seasons from 2010 to 2011. “And I got a lot of flack for that, but I don’t care.”

Chilli went on to share that she wasn’t willing to settle and was prepared to wait as long as it took for the right person to come along.

“For me, I just waited it out,” she explains. “I’m like, ‘Lord, if it happens, wonderful. If it doesn’t, I’m still OK.’ I’ve never been the one that’s hard up, saying I’ve gotta be in a relationship or I gotta be married and all this. I wanted it to be right.”

Pushing through criticism and doubt, Chilli says she eventually found love wither her man off-camera.

“Matthew, honestly, he’s the list. I can’t even say this or that, he is my entire list. So I thank God every day for him.”

We love that for them. Check out the clip below.