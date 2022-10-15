Suspect Arrested in Apparent Stockton Serial Killings

The Stockton Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the recent string of serial killings, Saturday.

via: ABC News

The Stockton Police Department announced that Wesley Brownlee, 43, was booked on a homicide charge Saturday. Police said that surveillance teams followed Brownlee while he was driving, and stopped in area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

“As officers made contact with him, he was wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck. He was also armed with a firearm when he was taken into custody. We are sure we stopped another killing,” Chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference Saturday about the charges.

Brown will be arraigned Tuesday and more charges are likely, police said.

The San Joaquin County’s Office of the Medical Examiner identified the victims. Paul Yaw, 35, was killed on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, died on Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, was killed on Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, was the Sept. 21 victim; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, was slain on Sept. 27.

The men who were alone at the time when they were fatally shot and all of the killings took place at night or in the early morning hours, police said.

Another shooting, of a 46-year-old Black woman at Park Street and Union Street in Stockton at 3:20 a.m. on April 16, 2021, was also linked to the investigation, police said earlier this month. The woman survived her injuries in that shooting, they said.

Police said that a motive is not known for the killings but it is believed to have been intentional.