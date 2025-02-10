Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Giving Spirit: ‘Squid Game 2’ Actor Sushant Divgikr Donates to a Trans Student

BY: Darrel Marrow

Published 35 minutes ago

Sushant Divgikr poses for selfie.
Instagram/@sushantdivgikr

“Squid Game” actor Sushant Divgikr continues to make waves in the LGBTQIA+ community. The genderfluid entertainer, also known as Rani KoHEnur, has been a dedicated activist for years, and their role in the hit Netflix series has only amplified their visibility. Divgikr lent their voice to the Hindi dub of “Squid Game” Season 2, voicing Cho Hyun-ju. In the original Korean version, the character is played by actor Park Sung-hoon.

Divgikr has also been recognized for their influence, being featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list and twice in Forbes’ Top Indian Digital Creators Power List.

Despite their popularity, Divgikr still makes time to give back to others. They donated some of their earnings from their work on “Squid Game” Season 2 to help a transgender woman continue her medical education.

Sushant Divgikr donated her Netflix check to a trans doctoral student.

Sushant Divgikr and Dr Paul
Instagram/@sushantdivgikr

Divgikr took their support for the LGBTQIA+ community to another level when they donated a portion of their earnings to a transgender woman. Upon receiving their check from Netflix, Divgikr donated a portion to Dr. Ruth John Paul, India’s first transgender woman admitted to a postgraduate medical program. Divgikr announced the donation on Instagram, honoring Paul with a touching message.

“I got my payment from “Squid Game 2” early on special request because I wanted to help fund a wonderful transgender doctor for her post-graduation course,” Divgikr wrote. “Because otherwise, she would have lost her job and her degree! And we ain’t allowing that on Rani’s timeline!”

Paul has been recognized for her dedication to providing healthcare services to transgender individuals in Hyderabad. She works to address essential health needs often overlooked by government institutions. In a video shared by Divgikr, Paul expressed gratitude for the actor’s support.

Sushant Divgikr lost their home in a fire.

Sushant Divgikr poses for photo.
Instagram/@sushantdivgikr

Divgikr experienced a significant setback when their Mumbai residence was engulfed in flames in May 2024. The incident was reportedly triggered by an air conditioner explosion in the living room. At the time of the fire, Divgikr was home with their mother, sister-in-law, niece, manager, and housekeeper. Fortunately, everyone escaped safely.

“The air conditioner in the living room of the home blasted when they were having dinner and caused the fire, which quickly spread to the open kitchen area and office space area,” Divgikar’s manager said in a statement to The Free Press Journal. “Damaging mostly everything including awards, appliances, all the furniture and official documents, certificates, and make-up equipment and performance outfits.”

In the aftermath, Divgikr took to social media to share an update on her family’s well-being. They wrote, “My family and I are safe, and that is the biggest blessing, but the fire has burned down most of what I owned.” Demonstrating resilience, they added, “This is not the first time that I have started from scratch! I will rise! Just as the phoenix rises from the ashes, I WILL RISE AGAIN!”

Divgikr has continued to share updates with fans, and they remain active on Instagram.

