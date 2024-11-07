Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

New Month, New Storylines: New LGBTQIA+ Shows & Movies Coming to Hulu in November 2024

BY: Sierra Kennedy

Published 4 hours ago

Credit:Ron Lach/Pexels

As streaming platforms strive to reflect the diverse experiences of their audiences, Hulu emerges as a leader in promoting LGBTQIA+ content. This November, Hulu is set to debut a robust lineup of shows that spotlight LGBTQIA+ voices, further solidifying its commitment to inclusion and representation. With audiences increasingly seeking authentic and varied narratives, Hulu provides a stage for stories with queer leads at the forefront.

Among the highlights for November 2024, viewers can look forward to several highly anticipated series that promise to entertain and inspire.

As Hulu continues to bolster its selection of inclusive programming, the platform will feature an impressive lineup of LGBTQIA+-friendly shows that will capture audiences. From heartwarming dramas to thought-provoking documentaries, these shows celebrate diversity and promote understanding across the spectrum of human experiences.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu this November, showcasing stories that resonate with the LGBTQIA+ community:

1. Tigerland (2000)

Directed by the acclaimed gay filmmaker Joel Schumacher, Tigerland offers a gripping narrative set during the Vietnam War. The film is noted for its intense, homoerotic themes and stands out as Colin Farrell’s breakout role.

2. Whip It (2009)

In this dynamic sports dramedy directed by Drew Barrymore, Elliot Page stars as a teenager from a small Texas town who discovers a new passion and identity within the fierce world of roller derby.

3. Hularious

Hulu is launching a comedy brand, Hularious. The streamer will have a long lineup of comedy specials and standups featuring diverse voices. With shows staged in unique, unconventional settings, the streamer will showcase stand-up performances of emerging talents like queer comedian Robby Hoffman.

4. Harriet

Featuring the remarkable talent of queer actor Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” recounts the inspiring journey of Civil War-era icon Harriet Tubman. This film provides a powerful portrayal of Tubman’s heroism and is a must-watch. Harriet will be available to stream on Nov. 16.

Hulu and LQBTQIA+ Representation

As streaming platforms continue to evolve, Hulu has taken significant strides in enhancing LGBTQIA+ representation within its diverse content offerings. By highlighting a range of narratives that reflect the vibrant and varied experiences of the queer community, Hulu aims to foster both inclusivity and understanding among its audience.

Hulu has embraced LGBTQIA+ stories through acquisitions and investing in original content that resonates with these themes. Productions like “Love, Victor have been pivotal in offering authentic portrayals of queer life.

Hulu’s commitment to inclusivity shines through initiatives like the Pride Never Stops campaign. This comprehensive, five-year effort curated a collection of LGBTQIA+ content and extended into year-round engagement with the community, instilling that representation continues when Pride Month concludes. By doing so, Hulu reaffirms its dedication to championing diversity on and off the screen.

Check out even more LQBTQIA+ content on Hulu by visiting their dedicated Pride hub.

Which shows are you excited to watch this month? Let’s chat in the comment section below!

